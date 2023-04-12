2
Menu
News

#SayItLoud: Ghanaian homosexual wants to have a face-to-face banter with Sam George

Video Archive
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man who identifies as a homosexual had a sit-down with GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu on SayItLoud.

In this interview, Queue, as we have decided to call him, details some of his everyday struggles of living as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

He is also unhappy about attempts by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey Georg, and some other MPs, to make the practices of LGBTQ+ illegal in Ghana.

He is looking for an opportunity to have a face-to-face engagement with the lead MP on this bill while also calling on society to let them be.

Watch the full interview below:







AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: