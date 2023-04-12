SayItLoud: Ghanaian homosexual wants to have a face-to-face banter with Sam George

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A man who identifies as a homosexual had a sit-down with GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu on SayItLoud.
In this interview, Queue, as we have decided to call him, details some of his everyday struggles of living as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
He is also unhappy about attempts by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey Georg, and some other MPs, to make the practices of LGBTQ+ illegal in Ghana.
He is looking for an opportunity to have a face-to-face engagement with the lead MP on this bill while also calling on society to let them be.
Watch the full interview below:
