SayItLoud: The story of how this young man who never smoked, drank alcohol got diagnosed with kidney failure

Enoch has never smoked or drank alcohol, as his sister once stated in front of the doctor who was treating him, thus hearing that he had kidney failure was the most shocking thing for him.

But that was only the first bit of the troubles he would encounter when it dawned on him and his family that he was going to live with this condition for the rest of his life.



The added financial strain and the inability to work any longer have also compounded the story of the young man, who is now appealing for help from all quarters, particularly from the government, and parliament.



Speaking to Etsey Atisu, host of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, in the continuous campaign being spearheaded by leading digital news outlet for parliament to pass legislation on organ donations, Enoch said when he was diagnosed, he tried to use other means to get healing but paid a huge price for that.



Enoch also detailed several other things that have troubled his mind, including how many people he started dialysis with have died because they were not financially and mentally strong enough to keep living.



Watch the full interview below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Watch Martin Kpebu defend calls for a constitutional review in Ghana on Legal Agenda below:







AE/OGB