Scandalizing courts and merely apologizing is corruption – Jane

Vice presidential candidate for the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has described as, corruption, acts that threaten judges and scandalize the courts.

She said such acts amount to corruption, especially when the perpetrators only apologise for their conduct.



Speaking at a meeting with anti-corruption agency, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), John Mahama’s running mate said the law must apply to all equally as happened in the case of the Montie 3.

According to her, even though the infamous Montie 3 apologised for their conduct, they still went through all the judicial processes.



She also highlighted the major elements of the NDC’s anti-corruption manifesto promise, ‘operation sting’.

