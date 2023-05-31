4
Scary footage of how a thief snatched a ride-hailing driver's phone surfaces online

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A CCTV footage has emerged on Twitter which captures a ride-hailing driver in a scuffle with a presumed customer over his mobile phone as the latter, armed with a knife tried to forcefully take the driver’s phone.

The incident is said to have happened around Teshie-Nungua in January.

Jibriel Suliah who posted the video captioned it as “Watch how a thief took an online driver’s mobile while in his car around Teshie-Nungua.”

From the video, it appears that the driver was patronised by one Samuel but upon arrival, met a different person by name - Emmanuel.

The driver argued that it was Samuel he was there for and was not going to pick an Emmanuel but after a brief conversation, the driver allowed Emmanuel into the backseat of the car.

After staying quiet for about 10 seconds, Emmanuel aggressively moved towards the driver with a knife in hand to demand his phone.

After a bout of shouts and struggle from the driver, the thief fulfilled his aim by snatching the phone from the owner and bolted out of the vehicle.

Watch the video below:



