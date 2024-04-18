Scholarship Secretariat boss sues NDC MP, Multimedia for defamation, demands GH₵20 million

Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson Nelson-Defeamekpor and Multimedia Group Limited.

According to Dr. Agyemang, who is also the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa South, the South Dayi MP on April 13, 2024, made an appearance on Newsfile programme on Joynews, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, where he made some defamatory statements against his person and character.



“In the course of the panel’s discussion on the recent investigations into activities at The Scholarship Secretariat by a group of journalists known as The Fourth Estate, the 2nd Defendant offered the platform to the 1st Defendant to defame the plaintiff by stating that the Plaintiff has been using state funds to undertake international travels every week with first-class tickets,” a statement of claim filed by the lawyers of Dr. Agyemang on April 17, 2024, stated.



According to Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the claim by the MP which was viewed nationally and internationally by virtue of its streaming on internet portals, was untruthful and actuated by malice to cast him as a wasteful person who spends state funds on expensive travels in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.



As part of his claims, the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat has asked an Accra High Court for an order directing the defendants to retract and apologise for the alleged defamatory statement as well as the award of GH ₵20,000,000 in damages against the defendants.





Dr Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of Scholarships, sues Multimedia & Hon Rockson-Nelson Kwami Dafeamekpor. Interesting times ahead. The next would be to serve a journalist who is on a revenge mission because his request for scholarship was denied. pic.twitter.com/QxOkBa7hW7 — Richard Gyamfi (@rgyamfi107) April 17, 2024

