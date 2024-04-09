Scholarships Bonanza: OSP petitioned to investigate Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat

Osman Ayariga is the Deputy National Youth Organiser of NDC

The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, and his staff over an investigative report which showed several irregularities in the award of scholarships.

In his petition which was submitted on April 9, 2024, Osman Ayariga said that the revelations in the report warrant an investigation because it points to serious abuse of power and corruption at the Scholarship Secretariat.



He said that the secretariat is mandated to ensure that deserving Ghanaians get the needed help to further their education but the report shows that people with political connections and wealth are the ones getting scholarships.



"It has become necessary to petition your office due to the despicable magnitude of abuse the Scholarship Secretariat under the current leadership has exhibited.



"I am therefore by this petition calling for a full-scale investigation into the activities of the Registrar and associated staff of the secretariat regarding the award of scholarships," he stated in the petition.



The NDC deputy youth organiser urged the OSP to commence the investigation without delay to prevent any further misappropriation of resources at the secretariat.

"I wish to state that these matters ought to be investigated as a matter of urgency to forestall any future misappropriation of our resources.



"I, hereby, request that the Registrar be subjected to investigations and be made to step aside pending the outcome of the investigations to prevent interference with the investigative process," he added.



The investigative report, which was compiled by the Fourth Estate, indicated that persons close to the presidency and the ruling New Patriotic Party were awarded huge scholarships to study abroad between 2019 and 2020.



BAI/AE



