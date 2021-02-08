School Feeding Caterers commend Akufo-Addo for appointing Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister

Sarah Adwoa Safo has been nominated as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Program (GSFP) in the Western Region have commended President Akufo-Addo for appointing Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, former Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement as Minister for Women, Children and Gender designate.

Madam Abena Kwallah, Western Regional Coordinator for GSFP, who spoke in an interview with the GNA on behalf of the caterers, said the new appointment comes with no surprise considering her unceasing and extreme show of leadership in all roles played in the political space of the country, earning her a position in the Ghanaian Parliament as the Deputy Majority Leader.



Madam Kwallah who is also the Western Regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was happy about the President’s nomination of Madam Adwoa Sarfo.



She indicated that her appointment was a clear endorsement of the President’s belief in the capacity of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency and deemed the President’s nomination as appropriate and a clear demonstration of his commitment towards women empowerment.



She noted that public procurement saw massive improvement under the first term of the NPP-Government and the leadership of Madam Adwoa Sarfo.

She assured that her outfit would rally behind the government of President Akufo-Addo and Madam Adwoa Sarfo and work hard to meet the expectations of women in the country to secure more seats come 2024 and beyond.



She called on all women and stakeholders to show commitment to working with the Minister-designate and provide any assistance needed to enable her to work to fulfill the purposes of the Ministry and the Party.



She thanked the President and congratulated Madam Adwoa Safo on her nomination and expressed the hope that she would improve upon the legacy that her predecessor Madam Cynthia Morrison left.



Madam Kwallah also commended the President for maintaining the former Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as well as appointing more women into his Government.