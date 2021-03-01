School Feeding Program potential spread of coronavirus in Oti Region - Report

Some schools in the Oti Region are not observing the COVID-19 protocols. According to a report by ETV/Happy FM’s reporter in the region, Evans Manasseh.
He revealed that Besingnamdo D/A Basic School, Kpassa Primary B and Kpassa Primary A” all in the Nkwanta North District are some of the schools not observing the protocols.
Manasseh’s observation shows that when it’s time for school feeding, students don’t observe the protocols. Students in a queue waiting to be served a meal are without nose masks, some do not wash their hands, some of the pupils gather to eat from the same bowl with disregard to the protocols.
However, Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 594 according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
The latest data reveals that the country has recorded 455 new cases taking the country’s total number of infections to 82,586.
However, a total of 76,573 people have recovered and have been discharged. The current active cases have also dropped significantly to 5,419.
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 47,029
Ashanti Region – 14,324
Western Region – 5,143
Eastern Region – 3,668
Central Region – 2,884
Volta Region – 1,692
Northern Region – 1,155
Bono East Region – 1,114
Upper East Region – 1,093
Bono Region – 982
Western North Region – 797
Ahafo Region – 663
Upper West Region – 377
Oti Region – 274
North East Region – 98
Savannah Region – 72
