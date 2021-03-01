School Feeding Program potential spread of coronavirus in Oti Region - Report

File Photo of school children enjoying a meal

Some schools in the Oti Region are not observing the COVID-19 protocols. According to a report by ETV/Happy FM’s reporter in the region, Evans Manasseh.

He revealed that Besingnamdo D/A Basic School, Kpassa Primary B and Kpassa Primary A” all in the Nkwanta North District are some of the schools not observing the protocols.



Manasseh’s observation shows that when it’s time for school feeding, students don’t observe the protocols. Students in a queue waiting to be served a meal are without nose masks, some do not wash their hands, some of the pupils gather to eat from the same bowl with disregard to the protocols.



However, Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 594 according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



The latest data reveals that the country has recorded 455 new cases taking the country’s total number of infections to 82,586.



However, a total of 76,573 people have recovered and have been discharged. The current active cases have also dropped significantly to 5,419.

Cumulative Cases per Region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region – 47,029



Ashanti Region – 14,324



Western Region – 5,143

Eastern Region – 3,668



Central Region – 2,884



Volta Region – 1,692



Northern Region – 1,155



Bono East Region – 1,114

Upper East Region – 1,093



Bono Region – 982



Western North Region – 797



Ahafo Region – 663



Upper West Region – 377

Oti Region – 274



North East Region – 98



Savannah Region – 72