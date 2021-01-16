School Reopening: GNAT to audit government delivery of PPEs

The auditing is scheduled to take place from 15th January, 2021, to the week after

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has declared its intention of auditing all schools to ascertain if the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from Government have been delivered.

General Secretary of the Association, Thomas Musah, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show made known that this auditing is scheduled to take place from 15th January, 2021, to the week after.



“Between today and next week, we will see if the PPEs have actually been delivered. We need to start auditing all the schools to find out what they have got and what they don’t have”, he shared.



He called on the media to contribute to the auditing process by identifying areas that have not received these PPEs.



He added that GNAT’s priority is the safety of the students before teaching and learning.



“From now to next week, the focus should be on the safety protocols. For now, we need to ensure that the kids will wear nose masks and adher to all COVID-19 safety protocols. Then somewhere next two (2) weeks, we can begin the acceleration of teaching and learning”, he stated.

In his 21st address to the nation on measures taken against COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo announced that children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school from 15th January, 2021.



The President further outlined measures that will been taken to ensure that safety of students before school resumes.



He stated: “Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, will ensure that all institutions, public and private, are fumigated and disinfected.



Schools and institutions, with their own hospitals and clinics, will be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment, and have isolation centres to deal with any positive cases. All other school and institutions, without their own clinics and hospitals, have been mapped to health facilities”.