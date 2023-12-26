School children were allowed to cheat - John Mahama challenges WASSCE results

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has raised concerns about the authenticity of the recent West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Disputing the Education Minister's announcement that this year's results are the best since 2015, Mahama alleged instances of lax invigilation and teacher involvement in student cheating.



"In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places, and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later," remarked Mahama during his "Building Ghana Tour."



He expressed worry about the potential consequences on the country's educational system in the future, emphasizing the risk of certifying students with qualifications that may not meet international standards.



As part of his tour, Mahama has engaged with various professional and economic groups, incorporating their input into the party's manifesto.



Teachers, in particular, have voiced concerns during these interactions. In the Mfantseman Constituency, one prominent issue raised was the non-availability of textbooks following a curriculum change.

Addressing this concern, Mahama emphasized the NDC's commitment to addressing the challenges facing the education sector if successful in the 2024 election.



"We are worried about the lack of textbooks. You do a new curriculum and fail to supply textbooks, I wonder what kind of government this is. Our education system is in shambles," he said.



Beyond educational concerns, the NDC is proposing significant policies, including a government investment in housing schemes for teachers and a promise to review the Free SHS policy within the first hundred days in office if elected.



NAY/NOQ