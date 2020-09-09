Politics

School children will get missing ahead of the December 7 election - Prophet reveals

Osofo Emmanuel Anthony believes children will become casualties of political activities

Founder and Leader of Hands of God’s Power Ministry International, Osofo Emmanuel Anthony has alleged that ahead of the 2020 elections some school children will go missing because the major political parties are seriously engaged in ritual murder.

“As for this our upcoming 2020 elections, the two major political parties are engaged in rituals and incantations.



He added “From now till the December elections some kids and school children will start getting missing. You’d hear announcements from radio stations about missing kids so I will entreat parents to take extra care of their children.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye from his church location at Ayensudo-Enyinaase in the Central Region, Osofo Emmanuel Anthony aka Ogyam1 advised people not to board private vehicles by strangers.

He continued “Children must also be obedient and listen attentively to the instructions of their parents. Don’t be standing alone by the roadside in the night looking for a vehicle.



“If you allow a private car to give you a lift you might not return home safely. If you love your life I will plead with you not to involve yourself in certain political activities ahead of the election,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.