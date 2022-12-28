5
School fees hike: NUGS to petition parliament, others on December 28

Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo 12 NUGS president, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has announced it will today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, submit a petition to all relevant stakeholders in tertiary education.

The petition is against the recent increase in school fees at the various tertiary institutions in Ghana.

The union will hence be at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the Parliament of Ghana, where it will present its petition.

The union will later hold a press conference on the increase in fees at the various tertiary institutions.

In a statement issued by NUGS on Friday, December 23, 2022, the union expressed worry over any form of an increase in fees.

The union explained: "On 16 December 2022, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission wrote to all stakeholders, setting the threshold for any increment to 15%".

"This was done in line with the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080), with the reasoning that fees had not been increased in the last three years, with some institutions submitting increment proposals over 100% to parliament."

The union disclosed that the "approval is applicable to all public tertiary institutions (public universities, technical universities, colleges of education) under GTEC."

It indicated: "Any attempt to increase fees above the stated threshold will be a contempt of Parliament."

The union, therefore, called on all institutions that "have illegally increased fees beyond the threshold to immediately reverse such increment."

It added that it will prepare a report to publish the names of such institutions and "take every legal and reasonable means to correct such injustice on Ghanaian students."

