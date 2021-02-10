School heads must report coronavirus cases to parents, authorities - NaSIA

The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), formerly the National Inspectorate Board (NIB), has asked heads of schools to report positive COVID-19 cases in schools to appropriate authorities and parents.

Dr Haggar Hilda Ampedu, Inspector General of Schools, in a statement, said reports reaching her office indicated that some schools with recorded positive cases of COVID-19 had refused to disclose the information to the relevant authorities and parents and said the practice must stop.



The statement asked the school heads to adopt an all-hands-on-deck approach to defeating the “common enemy”-COVID-19-and commit to transparency and full disclosure when a case of COVID-19 was recorded.



It reminded them of the Authority’s Team of Inspectors conducting COVID-19 Compliance Inspections in schools nationwide and said, "We count on the cooperation of school leadership to ensure full compliance to COVID-19 protocols".

The statement said as the country continued to record COVID-19 cases, NaSIA remained committed to ensuring the health and safety of all learners and staff and urged schools to put all the necessary measures in place to contain the spread of the virus.



The Authority asked parents not to send their wards to school when they showed signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and should alert school authorities immediately a member of the family tested positive.