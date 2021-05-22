School licensing law aimed at developing schools, not terrorizing them-NaSIA

Executive Director and Inspector General of Schools of NaSIA, Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu

The National School Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) has assured that the enforcement of the school licensing law under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023) is to develop schools and not to terrorize these schools.

The Executive Director and Inspector General of Schools of NaSIA, Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu, explained that the Authority is focused on ensuring that schools operate within acceptable standards.



In the maiden edition of the ‘Happy Development Dialogues’ hosted under Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu shared: “The new law states that before you even operate a school, you need an authorization from us. Together with the Assembly, we will inspect your place to ascertain whether it is fit for the purpose. We have a licensing process for existing schools to get them up to standard. We look at your facilities, safety, etc. The law is for us to help schools develop and not to terrorize them.”



The Executive Director made known that after inspection of the school, NaSIA meets with the school leadership to discuss and arrange timelines for the needed changes which is then followed by monitoring and evaluation.

Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu reminded owners and proprietors of pre-tertiary schools to register and apply for their license by December, 2021. She encouraged owners and proprietors of schools to visit the NaSIA website to follow a simple process of registration.



NaSIA formerly the National Inspectorate Board, is the agency under the Ministry of Education mandated by the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023) to develop, publish, promote and enforce highest standards and guidelines for quality education in all public and private pre-tertiary educational institutions.