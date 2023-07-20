School of Worship Ministry to mark 10 years of inspiring worship

The two-day programme will be held on 19th and 20th of August 2023

Source: SOWM

School of Worship, a leading provider of uplifting worship experiences, is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary. Since its inception, SOWM, has been committed to creating a vibrant and inclusive worship community that brings people together through the power of music, prayer, and spiritual guidance.

Two-day programme on 19th and 20th of August 2023. On 19th August, a minister's conference will be held at Fair View Hotel in Accra, Lapaz Nyamekye, and on the 20th of August, the SOWM choir will host a special anniversary program to commemorate this significant milestone at Latter Rain Assemblies of God. Atomic Down at 5pm. There is expected to be a wide range of worshippers, community leaders, and supporters at the event.



The 10th anniversary programme will feature an array of captivating performances, heartfelt testimonies, and inspiring messages from esteemed guest speakers. Attendees can look forward to experiencing an uplifting atmosphere filled with joy, reflection, and celebration. This event will provide an opportunity for all attendees to unite in worship and express gratitude for the past decade of spiritual growth and transformation.



Over the past 10 years, SOWM has become a renowned institution for its commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and spiritual connection among its members. Through its various programs, worship services, and community outreach initiatives, the ministry has impacted countless lives and helped individuals find solace, strength, and purpose in their faith.

"We are incredibly grateful for the past decade of worship and fellowship that has shaped our organization into what it is today," said Pastor Paul Essel, Executive Director, of SOW "Our 10th anniversary programme is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our esteemed participants through the years and the transformative power of worship. We look forward to continuing our mission of spreading love, hope, and inspiration for many years to come."



The 10th anniversary programme promises to be a momentous occasion, symbolizing a decade of spiritual growth, unity, and community service. The event will serve as a reminder of the organisation's commitment to inspiring worship, nurturing spiritual well-being, and making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.