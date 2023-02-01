School placement 'fraud': Manasseh debunks claims by Education Minister

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has debunked claims by the Education Minister of Ghana, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum that he has no idea of the existence of the cash-for-placement syndicate in his Ministry.

Dr Yaw Adutwum on GTV’s Breakfast Show on January 30, 2023, commended the efforts and resources used by Manasseh Azure and his team to uncover the alleged wrong dealings in the Education Ministry with regard to the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).



The Minister of Education said portions of the documentary alleged that there is a cartel within the Ministry, and he will therefore engage the security agencies to probe the issue and ensure the cartel is stopped.



He assured the public that he as the Minister has no personal access to the School Placement Portal.



“If this going on, there is a cartel, and it has to be stopped. I will work with security agencies and work with Manasseh and his team to make sure this does not happen under me as the minister for Education”, Dr Adutwum said.



In responding to this, Manasseh Azure debunked the claims made by Minister that he knew nothing about the ongoing syndicate in his Ministry.

He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



According to the Journalist, the response by Dr Adutwum on his access to the portal was not accurate, because, during the investigation, the team found out that access to the portal is owned not by the Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) but rather only two individuals: the Minister, and the former Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Opoku Amankwah.



Asked if impersonation was possible, Manasseh replied in the negative. He said, per the education, they had during the investigation, the System was made in a check and balance mode such that, even when one’s password is stolen and used, the person could be notified and also if one log into the system to alter anything, the other person will be able to see and know what has been done.



“What we are told and the education we have is that you have to log in with the password and the password is configured in such a way that even if I steal your password and I log in, you will be sent a notification. So even if I give you my details and you go in there, I will see whatever changes you made”, he said.