Schools Reopening: Make public your engagements, efforts - Kweku Baako tells Akufo-Addo

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has called on the government to make public their social interventions and stakeholder meetings that preceeded the reopening of schools for Ghanaians to appreciate their efforts.

Kweku Baako believes publishing all that the government has done before the schools reopened and with regard to protecting students against the spread of COVID-19 will help to bring the matters to rest.



He made this comment following calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to shut down schools after students in some Senior High Schools tested positive for the virus.



Schools like the Accra Technical University, Accra Girls' SHS and others in the Greater Accra and Western Regions have recorded cases of the COVID-19.



Fifty-five (55) students and staff of the Accra Girls' SHS, according to the Ghana Education Service, have tested positive for the virus.



Due to this, the President has been asked to close the schools to curb the disease.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also lambasted the President for refusing to allow the school children to return home and painted a picture that he and his government are cruel and also exploiting the students for political gains.

But, according to Kweku Baako, the government has taken precautionary measures to safeguard the students.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Baako was of the view that the opposition party and critics are trying to trivialize the President's efforts to protect the students, hence wants the government to publicize the processes they went through before reopening the schools.



"The engagements they had, the school authorities they engaged; they should publish, publicize and communicate those things...the supplies they have made, the number of sanitizers they've distributed and so forth including the schools they have provided these things.



''Put it out there. Let people know that this is the commitment. This is the management process that's going on. It doesn't mean you have 100 percent solution or everything is fine but people will understand you when they have the info," he advised the President.





