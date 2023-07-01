Schools have reopened but there are no desks and textbooks – NDC MP

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak, has accused President Akufo-Addo of depriving basic schools of necessary resources.
In a brief statement, the MP questioned why schools reopened without the necessary resources to run them.
According to him, the government has not paid the capitation grant for six terms and is in arrears.
Aside from that, many schools lack textbooks to improve teaching and learning, and those that do have a limited supply.
He also discovered that most schools are experiencing furniture shortages.
As a result, he has requested that the President address the issues he has outlined in order to keep the schools from collapsing.
Read his brief statement below
Mr. President,
Public basic schools reopened on Tue 27th June, sadly:
1) Capitation grants are in arrears for 6 terms;
2) Most schools have no textbooks, a few have some not the full complement;
3) Most schools are facing acute furniture deficits.
The schools are collapsing, Sir!
Dr. Clement Abas Apaak
M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On Education Committee
- Take advantage of free SHS to educate your children – Akufo-Addo to Muslims
- Government has not paid a pesewa for ICT, library fees since 2017 for FSHS – Apaak
- School Feeding caterers to receive training to spend less on cooking
- How can you be staying in a rented apartment yet buy cars? - Kumchacha on Free SHS
- GH¢ 1.20 cannot even feed a cat - Apaak reject school feeding program adjustment
- Read all related articles