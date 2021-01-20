Schools in Bolgatanga welcome class one pupils

Parents have been assured of strict adherence to the COVID-19 Protocols

Basic schools in Bolgatanga Municipality have welcomed newly enrolled class one pupils as part of the 'My First Day at School' programme.

The 'My First Day at School' programme usually observed on the first day of the new academic year of basic education schools, is an initiative by the Ministry of Education to whip up enthusiasm among the pupils and encourage them to stay in school.



It is also meant to encourage children of school-going age, who are not in school, to go to school to increase enrolment at the basic level.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some Basic schools in the Municipality saw parents bringing in their wards to be enrolled.



At the Zaare Preparatory Model Kindergarten, Madam Jennifer Akake, the Acting Headmistress, said the school had enrolled 10 new pupils as at 1030hrs.



She said although the numbers were not encouraging, she was hopeful that more would come as the day progressed.



Madam Akake assured parents of strict adherence to the COVID-19 Protocols.

Mr Ghanim Salifu, the Headmaster of Aim Preparatory Academy said they had received 20 new pupils and were expecting more for the academic year.



He said management had adhered to all the safety measures to ensure that students were protected against the novel Coronavirus while in school.



Mr Salifu urged parents to enroll their children who were of school-going age to enable them obtain a better and brighter future.



Madam Linda Abudan, Headmistress of Soe Primary School said they had recorded two new pupils as at 1100 hours.



According to her, enrollment was poor this year and attributed it to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



She said they had received some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Ghana Education Service and assured parents of their commitment to the children's safety.