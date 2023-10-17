Schools in Goaso temporarily closed for religious crusade

Goaso Methodist jhs

Two schools in Goaso have temporarily shut down to accommodate a religious crusade taking place at the town park.

The affected schools are Goaso Methodist School and Bosompra Basic School.



GhanaWeb sources disclosed that other schools throughout Goaso will also be closed temporarily on Thursday and Friday to facilitate the same crusade, which is being spearheaded by the chief, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, on the theme "I am for Christ."



While classes won't be in session during this time, students are expected to wear their uniforms and meet with their teachers to participate in the crusade activities on Thursday and Friday.



According to the source, "schools have been closed since yesterday at around 9 am, as they are utilizing the town park for a crusade known as 'I am for Christ,' which is championed by the Goaso Chief."

This temporary closure of schools is scheduled to last for a week to ensure that educational activities are not disrupted by the religious event.



