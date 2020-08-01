General News

Schools in Kwahu West benefit from weekend classes

The programme is expected to boost performance of final year JHS students

Ten basic and senior high schools(SHS) in the Kwahu West Municipality have enrolled unto the free weekend classes being organized by the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly to enhance students performance.

The programme, in collaboration with the Municipal Education Directorate, is to help improve the performance of final year students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior High School Certificate Examination(SSCE).



The beneficiary schools include the Nkawkaw Christian M/A JHS, Nkawkaw- Kumah Anglican JHS, Nkawkaw Islamic JHS, Salvation Army JHS, Methodist JHS, Akuamoah Acheampong M/A JHS, Brotherhood M/A JHS, Fodoa SHS and the Nkawkaw SHS.



Speaking at the assembly's meeting at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, Mr Yaw Owusu-Addo, the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, said the programme initially started with three schools but was extended to cover more than 28,000 students.



He said the programme had improved students performance in the Municipality as it obtained 85.8 per cent pass rate in the BECE, involving over 2,500 students, and placed third out of 33 districts in the Eastern Region last year.



Mr Owusu-Addo said the programme also included students in private schools in the municipality.

He said the Assembly engaged the services of volunteering teachers to ensure the success of the programme.



He promised to provide enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all the beneficiary schools to ensure their safety.



Mr Owusu-Addo said the Municipality had received its share of covid-19 items from the government and these were distributed to JHS and SHS schools to help keep the students and teachers safe from the pandemic.



The items distributed include nose masks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, tissue papers, liquid soaps, thermometer guns, veronica buckets and bowls.



Mr Owusu-Addo urged parents to enrol their wards unto the free weekend classes that would soon commence.

