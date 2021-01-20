Schools in Kwahu West to begin shift system

Yaw Owusu-Addo is the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive

Public schools in Kwahu West District are to run a shift system to reduce the number of students in the classroom as a measure to ensuring social distancing during contact hours.

Mr Yaw Owusu-Addo, Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, at a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting, said the decision was as a result of inadequate infrastructural facilities to accommodate all pupils.



He said the shift system was the best for now under the circumstance to ensure the ultimate safety of the children and teaching staff.



He assured parents that the shift arrangement was a temporary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Under the system, students would be split into two groups with the first group beginning lessons from 0600 hours and closing at 1230 hours.



The second batch would start from 1230 hours and close at 1700 hours.



Mr Frank Ofori, a Circuit Supervisor, Ghana Education Service (GES), said the shift system would affect only primary and Junior High schools.