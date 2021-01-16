Schools re-opening: Some private schools demanding coronavirus test results - GNAPS

Ghana's coronavirus cases have risen steadily

The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has revealed that some educational institutions across the country are demanding COVID-19 test results from students before admitting them.

According to the association, these cases are mostly isolated ones and are taking place in schools with boarding facilities only.



The General Secretary of the GNAPS, Justice Essel made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



Speaking on the preparation of Private Schools ahead of the official school re-opening on January 15, 2020 Justice said;



“Some schools in the Private sector have made their students undergo COVID-19 testing before returning to school. The results are taken at the schools entrance before they are allowed admittance. This action is not a general thing but a few isolated cases in schools with boarding facilities”.



He indicated that other schools have also put in place hygienic and safety processes to safeguard students.



“Thermometer guns have been acquired and any student recording a high temperature will be sent to the various health facilities mapped to the schools. They will not be asked to go home but will be well cared for”, he added.

On his authority, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) promised by the government are yet to get to the schools. But revealed that schools under the association have personally aquired some PPEs to compliment government’s.



However, Justice urged parents to make it a priority to provide additional nose masks and hand sanitizers for their kids as schools resume.



President Akufo-Addo directed the closure of all educational institutions in March 15, 2020 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic amongst students.



After about some 10 months away from school, the President in his 21st address to the nation on COVID-19 updates said;



“From 15th January, our children in kindergarten, primary and junior high in both private and public schools will be back in school.”