Schools rejected my son after seeing his leg

A 4-year-old boy was denied admission by schools in the Ashanti Region because of his disability.

The child whose name is Musa Yakubu was born with one of his legs crippled.



In an interview with Crime Check Foundation, Musa's mother, who gave her name as Azuma, explained that after the child was born, she had to take him to various health facilities to treat his leg but all to no avail.



"I tried to get help for my son but all my efforts failed. Some of the hospitals I even visited told me nothing can be done about my son's leg. One time a doctor assured me that some foreign doctors coming to Ghana can be of help but unfortunately, nothing was done to help my son," she said.



She further noted that she was advised to take her son to the Dua-Nkwanta General hospital for treatment but that also failed because the hospital said nothing can be done about the child's leg.



After finally securing admission for her son, Azuma has assumed the duties of carrying him to and back from school as he can't walk to school.

"Life is very difficult for us, when I even took him to school, I was told they can't accept him so he is just home...(narrating in tears and pain). He can't walk to school so I carry him in the morning and later in the afternoon, I go back to pick him again," she added.



She is appealing to the general public to come to her aid so that Musa can undergo a successful surgery.



Watch the full video below;



