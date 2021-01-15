Schools remain closed despite reopening

The students who reported to school on Friday, 15 January, 2020, were unable to access their class

Some Junior High School (JHS) students in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have said despite the reopening of schools across the country, their schools remain closed.

Speaking to Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, some of the students expressed disappointment at the closure of their classrooms.



A first-year student of the Bantama Methodist Junior High School said: “We came around with the intention of tidying up the place so that Monday, we can begin classes. Since we came, we haven’t seen anything, if we had even got a broom, to even sweep, Monday, we could come and study but now, we have to come on Monday and tidy up the place meanwhile, we’re anxious to begin lessons.”



A form 3 student also added that: “Because of COVID-19, we stayed home for a long time so if they had shown up for us to tidy up the place today, we could begin lessons on Monday, but no one is showing up.”



Meanwhile, some parents who were going around the schools to secure admission for their wards expressed their frustration at the absence of the administrators of the school.

“With this current school that we’re just standing in, we came and we saw some students around, we inquired and they said none of the administrators is in, we also went round to find out for ourselves and we found that they have locked all the doors, even the classrooms, so the students who are around are just loitering around, with nobody to control them. We also know that today is 15th which is supposed to be the reopening day.



“So we don’t know, we’re currently frustrated, we are yet to move to a different school, to see what is happening there.”



Kindergarten, primary and JHS pupils in both private and government schools are expected to resume school, today, 15 January 2021, as announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Schools were closed down in March last year, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.



President Akufo-Addo, in his 21st COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 3 January 2021, noted that measures have been put in place to make the schools safe for pupils.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that: “From 15 January our children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High in both private and public schools will be back in school.”



Meanwhile, “All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10 March with all students embarking on single track academic calendar.”



Their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, returned to school on 18 January.