Schools reopening: UG students struggle to secure accommodation

Some first-year students of the University of Ghana have been left stranded after they failed to gain access to accommodation on campus, according to MyJoyOnline.

President Akufo-Addo in his 21st address to the nation directed for all schools to resume later this month in the wake of a 9-month long halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Over a period, the University of Ghana has had difficulties in securing accommodation for its students as a result of an imbalance in the growing student population and lack of available rooms.



Some frustrated parents and their wards who are still struggling to secure accommodation have accused the school’s management of hoarding available rooms and preventing some students.



“We got here as early as 5:00 am, and we didn’t have any information that an accommodation portal was open. For us we came here to make enquires only to be told, they opened the website at 12 am which means they are preventing other people from getting access to accommodation,” a parent told JoyNews.

“For us, we are waiting to see the hall master. We learnt he has gone for a meeting but whatever be the case we must see him, so we will wait for him,” another parent said.



Some of the parents have also declared they will not vacate the premises of the university until issues surrounding their wards' accommodation are remedied.



Additionally, some students who earlier secured accommodation by paying the mandatory fees through the university’s online portal have also complained they have lost their rooms.



