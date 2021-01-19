Schools resume with most students without nose mask in Odumasi

A photo of school children wearing nose mask

Correspondence from Bono Region

Ghana recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in a statement signed by the then Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.



On Sunday, March 15, 2020, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo in his maiden address to the nation on measures taken by his government in relation to the coronavirus pandemic announced the closure of schools across all levels which was to take effect on the following day, Monday, March 16, 2020.



Nana Akufo-Addo in his 21 address to the nation on measures taken by his government against COVID-19 on Sunday, January 3, 2021, indicated that schools across all levels will re-open in phases from January 9 for universities, January 18 for senior high schools and January 15 for junior high schools, primary schools and Kindergartens.



A visit to schools in Odumasi, the capital town of Sunyani West Municipal Assembly revealed that most pupils were in school without nose mask. This was predominant in the government schools.



The teachers who were interviewed at these government schools; SDA School, Methodist School, Presby School, Urban Council School and Roman Catholic School disclosed that their schools were yet to take delivery of nose masks from government to these pupils.

The teachers indicated the availability of several veronica buckets and liquid soaps for pupils to frequently wash their hands in observing the COVID-19 protocols. The teachers expressed concern about the majority of pupils not wearing nose masks and appealed to parents to buy nose masks for their wards as they await for nose masks from the government.



At the various private schools, it was discovered that Veronica buckets and liquid soaps were placed at their entrance for pupils to wash their hands before entering. The security personnel made sure each pupil, particularly those in junior high and upper primary was in nose mask because one is allowed into their premises.



The security personnel at Karlvero International School stated that they have been given a mandate to ensure that any pupil on campus was in nose mask and hence their strictness on inspection of nose masks at their various entry points.



Some parents who shared their views on the compulsory wearing of nose masks by pupils expressed diverse opinions; while few of them agreed to the compulsory wearing of masks by all pupils, most of them were against the measures to make wearing of masks compulsory for kindergarten and lower primary pupils as breathing could be difficult for them as they put on these nose masks