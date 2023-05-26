Schools should incorporate moral, cultural values and trainings in curriculum

Some students of Ghana Education service

Source: GNA

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti Morkwa has admonished schools to incorporate moral and cultural values and training in their curriculum.

Abraham Dwuma Odoom said it would help students appreciate societal values and morals in “this changing times and era of modernisation.”



He added that that would make them “responsible” citizens and professionals empathetic to the challenges of their communities and their people.



Odoom made these remarks at the 60th anniversary and Founder’s Day launch of the Association International School (AIS) in Accra.



He stressed that the current rise of social media and technology was detaching most children from social morals, adding that, a conscious effort must be made to enlighten them on these values.



He commended the AIS for continuing to instill religious values in their learners over the years which had contributed to their successes.



Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, said the Government would continue to enhance its support and partner with private schools in the country to roll out quality education.

He said the private education sector was a key partner of the Government’s education agenda and needed to be supported to deliver.



He said private schools over the years had complemented the government’s efforts in increasing educational enrollment and access.



Madam Audrey Doryumu, Head of the School, said they were committed to giving learners Christian-centred quality education.



We do not only teach academic curriculum but also imbibe in them Christian values and principles, she stressed.



Association International School is a Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 day and boarding institution established to serve the local and expatriate communities in Ghana.



The school was established in 1963 by George Emmanuel Amuah-Niamey.