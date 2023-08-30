'Science will rule the world so I have to be there' - Cynthia Baragbor explains why she is in the sciences

Cynthia Makafui Baragbor, who has won a full scholarship to study at the Amherst College in the USA after a GhanaWeb report, has explained why she is so passionate about science.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu, Cynthia, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) backup of the Keta Senior High School, said that she knows science is the future.



She stressed that she wants to be part of that future and for which reason she is passionate about the sciences.



“Science will rule the world so I have to be there. I love seeing myself there, just doing great things… and I know very well science and technology are going to rule the world…” she said.



After she scored 8As in her West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), there was the need for her to appeal for funds so that she could pursue her tertiary education.



GhanaWeb’s report led to what became a number of options for her to select from, and she could not hold back her gratitude.

“When the news went out, a lot of people wanted to help, and they really did. I can’t mention everyone’s name but numerous people helped and that the opportunity I got to meet Afex Hub which helped me with my school scholarships and everything… I got a lot of offers…” she explained.



Watch her full video below:







