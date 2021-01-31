Scooper announces objectives with signing of celebrated blogger

Scooper has appointed a new editor-in-chief

Source: Eli Kondoh, contributor

Scooper, a news site which thrives on application on mobile devices has set out to become a market leader in its space by providing timely and compelling content to its users.

To help them achieve this ambition, the site has engaged the services of celebrated blogger Ameyaw Debrah as editor-in-chief and brands ambassador.



According to the Human Resource Manager for Scooper, the objective of the deal is to help elevate the site to its intended status.



“We are happy to have him as part of the brand. He is going to be the Editor-in-chief, do some training and bring his expertise on board.



Ameyaw Debrah after signing the deal said he is excited to join Scooper and ready for the new challenge.



“I am more than happy to join and try to elevate Scooper to the next level. I am excited for the challenge”.



What is Scooper?

Scooper is a subsidiary of Transbyt Technology Ghana Limited and has been operating for more than a year now in 5 different African countries, namely Ghana , Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Ivory Coast with our headquarters in China.



We capitalized on the importance as well as the numerous opportunities provided by the new media to provide credible and objective news and video content to the general public.



As one of the best news apps in Ghana with highly qualified content specialists who work assiduously to give users informative, educative and entertaining content, we’re focused on consistently providing trending news to as many people as possible using the mobile app.



Our vision is to emerge as the leading and popular news app, not only in Africa but on the global media landscape.



As an online platform serving as the fourth estate of the realm, our users or audience are our priority and we’ll continue to bring timely news and other entertaining content to their doorsteps.

