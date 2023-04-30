Score yourself, did you pass or fail in your work as chairman of IMCIM? - Prof. Frimpong-Boateng asked

A Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, Prof. Smart Sarpong has asked Professor Frimpong-Boateng to assess his performance when he was the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng has fanned the flame with a report he's written on galamsey where he indicts some officials in government and at the Jubilee House claiming they are actively involved in illegal mining, locally called 'galamsey'.



He has accused the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey; a legal practitioner, Gabby Otchere-Darko and others of interfering with his work while he was heading the IMCIM.



With specific regard to the Information Minister, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accused him of orchestrating a plot to bring him down while he was working to fight against the illegal mining menace.



But to Prof. Smart Sarpong, if a person like Prof. Frimpong-Boateng starts to blame every person around him, it means he hoped to have done a better job than he did or he hoped for a second term to roll out some plans he had in mind which didn't see the light of the day because he was taken off the Chairman position of the IMCIM.

He explained to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is unsatisfied with his performance, hence accusing every person but himself of either sabotaging him or being involved in this menace.



He, therefore, sought from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng to give him a score of his performance.



"I want to ask him how he would score his performance? Did you pass or fail?...Prof should be able to assess himself today, sitting back, how would he score himself?"



