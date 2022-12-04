Scores of people besiege Telcos to comply with NCA directive on SIM card re-registration

People waiting in line to register their sim cards

The National Communications Authority, NCA directive for deactivation of SIM Cards yet to be re-registered is beginning to bite hard on subscribers who are yet to go through the exercise.

Scores of subscribers who besieged some offices of network providers such as MTN told GBC News that although they had been duly registered, their SIM Cards have been blocked from services.



Early this month, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications announced its readiness to deactivate all unregistered SIM cards after the November 30, 2022 deadline.



It said Ghana card holders can avoid this inconvenience [deactivation of SIM] by simply completing the registration process.

In the latest press release, the telco chamber noted that only subscribers that have completed stage 1 [linkage to Ghana Card] but were yet to complete stage 2 [biometric capture] of the SIM registration would have their SIM cards blocked.



