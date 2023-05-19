1
Scores of people injured in an accident at Beahu

Correspondence from Western Region

About 30 people have been injured in an accident at Beahu in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The accident happened on Friday Morning May 19, 2023, around 9am at a Police Barrier when a tipper truck failed to stop after the police asked the driver to stop.

According to an eyewitness, Simon Essel said, the tipper truck which was from Beahu after failing to stop run into a sprinter bus which subsequently run into other cars which had stopped at the barrier on the other side of the road injuring the passengers on board.

He said some of the victims are in critical condition, while others had minor injuries.

It is not clear whether the truck had a failed brake or not.

The eyewitness, who is a driver said he picked some of the casualties in his car to the Kwesmintsim hospital for treatment, while the Ghana National Ambulance Service and other cars also picked the rest of the victims who are currently receiving treatment.

