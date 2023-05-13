0
Scores of voters at Kpone-Katamanso angry over missing names

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: GNA

Scores of delegates in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential and Parliamentary primaries at Golf City St. Jon Bosco Church in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency have expressed concern about missing names on the electoral roll.

Some delegates did not locate their names in the voters’ register; and after waiting in long queues to vote they were told at the end that their names could not be found.

The vote, which was scheduled to begin at 07:00 hours, began at 09:30 hours on Saturday, Ghana News Agency observed.

The Kpone-Katamanso District Electoral Commission is supervising the election, which is being directed by Mrs. Doris Emefa Agbedzloh, the District Electoral Officer.

In the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, about 2,038 delegates are anticipated to vote in Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

