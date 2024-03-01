Scores stuck in elevators at Parliament House over power disconnection

The debate on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address was interrupted following a power outage in Parliament.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was on his feet debating the State of the Nation Address when the power went off.



He was responding to the outgoing Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, who mounted a spirited defence of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address when the chamber was plunged into darkness.



Starr News gathered that the development was due to a disconnection exercise embarked upon by officials of ECG over a 23 million Ghana cedi debt.



Deputy Majority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah brought to the attention of the house that some MPs and staff had been stuck in the elevator due to the loss of electricity.

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, however, faulted the Elembelle MP for bringing the matter to the floor in the middle of the debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.



He said the development ought to have been reported to the marshal’s office.



Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, however, defended his action, explaining he was only warning his colleague MPs.



