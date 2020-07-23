Politics

'Scoundrels like you will rot in hell while Atta Mills and I will be enjoying in heaven' - Koku fires Kevin Taylor

Former General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has descended on social media commentator cum Journalist, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, describing him as a scoundrel.

"The Bible refers to such people as scoundrels...and the place for them is the hottest part of hell" he slammed, adding "while President Atta Mills (late) and I are enjoying heaven, scoundrels like you will rot in the hottest part of hell".



It is however not known what triggered this reply but reports have it that Kevin Taylor made some remarks against him (Koku). Kevin hosts the "With all due respect" programme on his social media channel or platform.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the founder and CEO of the Atta Mills institute said since his heart is clean, he will be going to heaven and the 'scoundrels' against him will go to hell.

"People who tell lies about Koku Anyidoho are equal to the scoundrels in the Bible. you are just doing the bidding of your paymasters; even though you don't know me; you have been paid to insult me; scoundrel, you will rot in the hottest part of hell...as for me, my heart is clean and God is on my side. I will be laughing at them in heaven while they rot in hell," he vowed.



