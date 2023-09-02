Scrap collector jailed six months for unlawful entry, damage and stealing

File photo

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has jailed Akwasi Boateng, aged 28, scrap collector for six months in hard labour for unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing an air conditioner valued at GhC7,000.00.

Boateng pleaded guilty to all three charges and the Court presided by Madam Philomena Ansah Asiedu (Esq.) accordingly convicted and sentenced him on his own plea.



Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region that the complainant, an artisan resided in the premises of the newly constructed sports stadium on the Dormaa-Kyeremasu road whilst the convict also lived at Dormaa-Ahenkro.



He said about 1300 hours on Wednesday, August 23 this year, a witness in the case spotted the convict standing by the roadside at the stadium with some items concealed in a sack and a bag suspected to be stolen items.



P/Inspt. Asare said the witness confronted convict and questioned him about what had been concealed in the sack but gave incoherent answers.



The prosecutor said sensing danger, convict fled but was chased and arrested, adding that upon a spot search conducted by the witness and others, one air conditioner set, and electric cables were found in the sack.

P/Inspt. Asare added a search conducted in the bag revealed more items including pliers, one hacksaw blade, pair of scissors, one spanner and one claw hammer suspected to be the tools convict had used to commit the crime.



He explained the witness assisted by others brought convict to the Police station together with the above-mentioned exhibits to report the matter, saying complainant later came to the Police station and identified the items as property of the state.



P/Inspt. Asare said during interrogations, convict admitted the offences and revealed that he stole the items from the newly constructed sports stadium where he led Police to the scene and pointed at the exact spot the items were located.



The prosecutor added investigation revealed convict entered the sports stadium, caused damage to the air conditioner set and stole same with the intent to sell it to scrap dealers.



P/Inspt. Asare stated after investigations, convict was charged with the offences and brought before the Court for the determination of the matter.