Scrap dealer in court for stealing heavy duty equipment

The suspect is accused of dismantling and stealing a machine valued at GHC1,175,000.00.

A scrap dealer has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly dismantling and stealing an automatic sieving and aggregate machine valued at GHC1,175,000.00.

Isaah Zimmaleh aka Alex has been charged with conspiracy, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing.



His accomplices whose names were given as Red and one Haruna are on the run.



Zimmaleh pleaded not guilty.



The court admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC50,000.00 with four sureties, two of whom are to be family relations. He is to report to the Police once a week.



The matter has been adjourned to February 10.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Martin Adu Acheampong said the complainant Nana Kwesi Djin is a student residing at East Airport in Accra.



Prosecution said Zimmaleh resides at Ablekuma and on December 7, 2020, at about 1630 hours, the complainant received a distressed call from a security man known as James Manasseh at Yadco Ghana Limited that some people were cutting the automatic sieving and aggregate grading plank machine valued GHC1,175,000.00 behind the factory and loading the parts into a truck.



Prosecution said the complainant immediately proceeded to the scene and on reaching there saw a truck with registration number ER 375-Q loaded with some parts of the machine and leaving the scene.



Chief Inspector Acheampong said the complainant told one Red with others at the scene to stop the truck from leaving but the driver of the vehicle ignored him.



Prosecution said Haruna, the third accused managed to escape after pretending to be stopping the truck driver.

He said Zimmaleh also managed to escape on a motorbike driven by one Mohammed Majid.



Prosecution said Zimmaleh was however arrested through Police Intelligence and during investigations he told the Police that he and Haruna bought the machine from Red.



He said the accused however failed to lead the Police to where the goods were transported to and also the place of abode of his accomplices.



Prosecution said efforts were underway to apprehend his accomplices as well as retrieve the goods.