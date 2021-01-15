Scrap fees or reduce cost of testing for coronavirus – GMA to govt

File Photo: Ghana's coronavirus cases have been rising

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the Government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency reduce or make testing for COVID-19 free.

According to the Association, the number of cases have seen a tremendous rise in the few weeks and it will be imperative that government reduces or scraps the price for testing to enable a number of people who have been exposed to test for the virus.



The Association which made this known in a statement said it is also imperative that the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and the National Commission for Civic Education restart the public education which has been halted for reasons unknown to them.

The Association believes that public education should not rest with only the NCCE but also, schools should intensify education on the need to adhere to the various protocols set out to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the country.



The Group finally acknowledged the government’s effort at securing the vaccine for the country but called on the government to fast track the process so that the pandemic does not get out of hand in the country.