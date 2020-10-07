Scrutiny of Presidential candidates’ documents will be fairly done - EC

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has assured that the two committees set up to scrutinize documents submitted by Presidential aspirants will do a fair and transparent job.

The EC’s Techincal and I.T committees have been tasked to determine whether the aspirants meet the requirement to contest the position of President.



They are also to establish the genuineness of their voter ID cards.



Madam Jean Mensa addressing the media stated that the committees will work in strict accordance with the law.

“Both teams have been provided adequate training and orientation to carry out their functions as prescribed by law. The guiding principle for both teams is clear, they are both to operate in the confines of the law. They are not to exercise discretion in the matter, above all, they have been tasked to be fair and firm in executing their duties. We have no doubt that the process will be transparent, fair, and peaceful.”



Presidential candidates seeking to contest the December 7 general election have since Monday, October 5, 2020, been filing their nomination forms at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra.



