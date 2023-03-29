Search for 'rebel' voters: It's not right to use picture evidence to exonerate MPs - Ashaiman MP

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey

Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey has questioned the viability of using picture evidence as the basis of exonerating members of the minority from accusations of defying a directive by their party, the National Democratic Congress.

According to him, there was no directive from the minority leadership or the NDC as a party ahead of the vote to approve some six ministerial nominees hence, such evidence cannot be the basis to exonerate members of the caucus who are being accused of voting contrary to the party’s orders.



“If that is the case, there should have been a directive from the party leaders or from our leaders that each and everyone of you should go and take pictures.



"If I have decided on my own volition that I want to take a picture what about Kwaku, what about Kwame? Did he also take that bold decision? Was it a directive coming from the party or even the minority leadership?” he questioned during an interview with Oyerepa TV.



The statement by Mr Norgbey comes on the back of accusations being levelled against members of the minority after some members broke ranks to vote in approval of the president’s nominees.

But according to the Ashaiman MP, although some members of the minority including himself took pictures of their votes, it cannot be the basis to exonerate a member of the caucus.



“Nobody can use the picture, I don’t think it is necessary to use the picture evidence to say that you have exonerated yourself,” he stated.



GA/SARA