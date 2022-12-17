Seat a child project: Rotary Club of Accra-East and Progress in Education donates to Adusa M/A Basic School

President of the Rotary Club of Accra-East, Andrews Ofosuhene

Source: Micheal Akrofi, contributor

The Rotary Club of Accra-East in collaboration with Progress in Education (PIC), on Wednesday 14 December 2022, donated 40 dual classroom desks, 10 storage cupboards, 9 sets of teachers' desks, 4 writing write board markers, and some stationery worth Ghs 21,000 to the Adusa M/A School and pupils at Mayera in the Ga West Municipality of Greater Accra.

The donation was done by the President of the Rotary Club of Accra-East, Andrews Ofosuhene in a short ceremony at the school premises.



“Adusa M/A basic school is an educational facility in the greater Accra Region with classrooms that have limited access to desks so some of the pupils sit on the bare floor to study.



With the donation of desks no child will sit on the dusty floor to learn again”, Mr. Ofosuhene mentioned. He however entreated the team to ensure that they maintain the items that have been donated well as it will be a basis for them if they are to receive additional support from the project sponsors.



He added, “we are now excited to focus on the 2nd phase of the project which will ensure that the environment is made more conducive for teaching and learning.



Miss Elorm Mary Addo, Service Projects Director of the Rotary Club of Accra-East added “Rotary Club of Accra-East is desirous to bridging gaps in Basic Education and Literacy and we are happy to be here to fulfill the dream of students and staff of Adusa M/A Basic School of having a comfortable learning environment through the donation of desks and other learning materials in partnership with Progress in Education.”

Mr. John Davis, a representative of Progress in Education and Club Secretary also reiterated that “Progress In Education is glad to be part of the Seat A Child Project and ready to support the School in other areas needed. “



He urged the staff of the school to ensure the proper care of the items to promote effective teaching and learning.



This presentation came on the back of requests from the schools through the head and staffs of the school last year.



Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the headteacher of Adusa M/A Basic School Miss Grace Annan, lauded the Rotary Club of Accra-East and Progress In Education for their gesture.



She said, “the items had come at a very good time and we are very grateful for your donations. These items will aid teaching and learning process in the school.

Dignitaries present at the short ceremony included Mr. Eric Danso- Addo- Deputy Director of Ghana Education service (Ga-West Municipal), Mr. Desmond S. Asare- Quayson-Deputy Director (SISO-Mayera), Rev. Bruce Tagoe-SMC (member), Mr. Yaw Boahen- PTA Chairman, Hon. Appiah -Assemblyman ( Mayera Assembly Area), Rev. John Amoo Dodoo and Rev. Gordon Ayensu (Adusa Chief’s Representatives.



Progress In Education (PIE) is a 501(C)(3) charitable organization incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia in August 2000 to promote education at the high school level in Ghana and the United States. PIE raises funds and secures donations to distribute computers and lab equipment to high schools in Ghana.



Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.