Second Deputy Speaker launches TB Caucus to strengthen fight against Tuberculosis

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

In collaboration with the Stop TB Partnership Ghana and various Civil Society organizations (CSOs), the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, launched the reorganization of the Parliamentary TB Caucus on Friday, July 14. This initiative aims to intensify efforts in combatting Tuberculosis (TB) throughout the country.

The Parliamentary TB Caucus will assume a crucial role in advocating for increased resource allocation and championing TB-related matters on the floor of Parliament, thus supporting the fight against TB in Ghana. TB is a contagious infection primarily affecting the lungs, caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis.



Mr. Asiamah expressed confidence that the inauguration of the TB Caucus in Parliament would generate the necessary political commitment to effectively combat TB in Ghana. He emphasized the committee's capacity to ensure this commitment is reflected in the 2024 budget and pledged his personal support to the Caucus.



He further stressed the significance of including the Health Committee in the TB Caucus, which will elevate the fight against TB to a higher political level and ensure the country achieves its targeted objectives.



Additionally, Mr. Asiamah charged the leadership of the Committee to ensure the President's attendance at the upcoming United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB.



He emphasized the importance of representation from civil society, the TB Caucus, and the TB Programme within the Ghanaian delegation.



“I hope, however, that with our collective effort and the reorganisation of the TB Caucus, we should overcome all obstacles and the theme for this year’s TB Day Celebration “Yes, we can end TB,” will be achieved.”

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, affirmed the Committee's readiness to champion the fight against TB in Ghana.



He also expressed their commitment to promoting Ghana's participation in the UN High-Level Meeting on TB and encouraging political parties to include the TB agenda in their manifestos.



Dr. Yaw Adusi-Poku, National Programme Manager for Tuberculosis Control, highlighted that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 45,000 people in Ghana have TB, with 15,700 losing their lives to the disease. This emphasizes the persistent public health concern posed by TB in the country.



Mr. Watara Yahaya, Project Coordinator of Sustainable Communication Response for TB, called for strong political will from the government to effectively combat TB.



Mr. Ernest Ortsin, President of Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET), emphasized the need for increased advocacy in Parliament to achieve the goal of ending TB in Ghana by 2030. Mr. Jerry Amoah-Larbi, Chief Executive Officer at Ghana National TB Voice Network, urged stakeholders to ensure access to new TB drugs and promote research to bring an end to the TB epidemic in Ghana.



YNA/KPE