Second Rasta student reports to Achimota School

Tyrone Iras Marhguy reported to school on Monday

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, one of the two Rastafarian students rejected by Achimota School for wearing dreadlocks despite having gained admission to the school on merit, has finally enrolled following a recent court judgment in their favour.

Tyrone reported to school on Friday, 4 June 2021 and went through all the necessary processes.



His other Rastafarian colleague, Oheneba Nkrabea, enrolled on Thursday, 3 June.

They both had a warm reception from the students and managers of the school.



Immediately after enrolling, Tyrone had to sit an end-of-term exam as a General Science student.