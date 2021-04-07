Second Rastafarian student sues Achimota School over admission refusal

File photo of the forecourt of Achimota School administration block

Achimota School has been sued again in the matter concerning its decision to deny admission to a Rastafarian student last month.

The latest suit is by Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who according to court documents is being a minor, is suing through his next friend, Marvin Palmer.



The suit, deposited before the Human Rights Division of the High Court is directed at the Board of Governors of Achimota School, the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education and the Attorney General.



He is praying the court to compel Achimota School to admit him into the school to allow him pursue his education.



The suit is also praying the court to stop the school from ever discriminating against him on the basis of his religion and or creed.

Portions of his prayers read as follows: “A declaration that requiring Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed, to either cut his hair or forfeit admission into Achimota School, a public senior high school, is a violation of his rights to dignity…contrary to articles 15 and 28(3) of the Constitution, 1992 and section 13 of the Children’s Act 1998 (Act 560)”



“A declaration that requiring Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed, to either cut his hair or forfeit admission into Achimota School, a public senior high school, without first providing him an opportunity to be heard, is a violation of his right to due process and natural justice.”



“An order directed at the respondents herein to permit Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed, to enter Achimota School for the purpose of completing registration formalities and to begin academic work; and an order of perpetual injunction directed at the respondents herein either by themselves, their agents or assigns restraining them from further violating the rights of Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed.”



The first suit against the school's refusal to admit Rastafarian students was brought last week by Tyron Marhguy, the other student who was denied admission he is also seeking the same reliefs.