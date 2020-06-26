Health News

Second cycle institutions in TNMA receive PPE

Second cycle institutions in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Ministry of Education to prevent the spread of Convid-19.

The items included; 80 Veronica buckets, 2,976 bottles of alcoholic based hand sanitizers, 36 non-contact thermometers, 80 receptive buckets, 80 gallons of liquid soap, 160 bundles of tissue papers and 8,926 pieces of face masks.



Final and second year Gold Track students who have just returned to school to resume their academic activities and prepare for their examinations are Benso Senior High Technical School, Tarkwa Senior High School, Fiaseman Senior High School, Catholic Women’s Vocational Training Institute and Ideal College would benefit from the presentation.



Handling over the items to the Municipal Director of Education, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, said the government promised to provide the PPE to curb the spread of Convid-19 in schools.



He encouraged students to practice good personal hygiene protocols such as the compulsory wearing of nose masks, washing hands with soap under running water, observing social and physical distancing.



“The danger is that if the situation is not properly managed and students get infested they would be asked to return home”, he cautioned.

Mr Kessie was hopeful that the various schools would be disciplined to enable the government to fully open schools.



The Member of Parliament, Mr George Mireku Duker, eulogized the government for the massive infrastructure projects that were ongoing at Tarkwa and Fiaseman Senior High Schools.



Mr Duker said his office would complement the government’s effort by donating more PPE when the need arises and therefore appealed to other benevolent organizations to help second cycle institutions within the Municipality.



The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, thanked the government for the goodwill and pledged to ensure that students complied with the guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization and Ghana Health Service.

