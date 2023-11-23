Second edition of Bissa Sukuma Ashanti launched

The launch saw the attendance of the members of the association

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Bissah Development Association (BDA) have launched the 2023 edition of the Bissa Sukuma-Ashanti. The launch which took place at Adobeiwura in the Atwima Mponnua district of the Ashanti Region, is the 2nd edition since its inception in the Ashanti Region.

Amid drumming and dancing, members such as the Bissa council of chiefs, presidents, imams, and musicians among other hundreds of Bissa people graced the colorful occasion to make it a success.



The year's program which is themed, "Consolidating Our Unity And Culture For Development", is packed with daily activities such as cleaning, games, and education among others, and it is expected to climax on December 30, 2023, at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.



In his address to officially launch the program, Zakaria Ayaaba Seone who is the general secretary of the Bissa Development Association (BDA) said the decision to unite the Bissa people in such a manner had yielded results. According to him, Sukuma which means gathering in the Bissa language, has now become the largest gathering of the Bissa people in the Ashanti Region.



Touching on the year's theme, Mr. Ayaaba Seone said the leadership of BDA was of the firm conviction that the only means through which development and a common goal could be achieved was to get united. According to him, the unification has brought a transformation among members through education, and culture among others.



He revealed that this year's program will also be patronised by other Bissa chiefs and people across Ghana, government and other political representations, as well as other tribal leaders.



The launch in Adobeiwura, according to the general secretary, was done in honour of Mahama Ibrahim who bore last year's cost of Bissah development at the sum of GHC50,000.

He appealed to the rest to emulate what Ibrahim Mahama had done so that they could also be recognized. He also entreated all Bissa people to as a matter of urgency, join this year's program to make it a success.



On his part, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Salam who doubles as the Ashanti Regional organizer for the council of Bissa chiefs and the Amoaman Bissa chief, urged the youth to eradicate laziness and divisions so that they can achieve more.



According to him, it was high time the youth adapted to hard work to reflect the behavior of the Bissa people, as it was known amongst the older people.



"Just as our forefathers did, I implore everyone to add seriousness to whatever he or she is doing. If you're schooling, learn hard. If you're farming or learning any other vocation, do it with passion, happiness, and unity. We already have some great personalities such as ministers, MPs, CEOs, and big politicians among others within our midst, but we need more of such persons, especially a president. All these are achieved by dint of hard work and determination. This is why I urge the Bissa fraternity to add seriousness to whatever they do", he said.



Touting the current unity of the Bissa people and its subsequent achievements, the Bissa chief said there was a need for the people to always get united. He entreated the people to get on board to help make this year's program successful.



He finally disclosed that Bissa chiefs from other countries such as Ivory Coast, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria had been invited to the event.