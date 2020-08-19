General News

Second round of evacuation of Ghanaians in Amsterdam set for August 24

File photo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has approved arrangements for the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to be airlifted to Accra.

According to a communique from Ghana’s mission in London, the stranded Ghanaians will be evacuated to Accra on Monday, August 24, 2020 from Amsterdam at 09:55 am.



The communique explained that the cost of the flight is yet to be confirmed by KLM.



“It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of the flight are to make reservations on the Emirates website to enable them arrive in Amsterdam to board the flight to Accra at the scheduled date and time,” the communique sighted by GhanaWeb said.



The communique stated further that interested persons must have paid for the cost of hotel reservations directly to some three selected hotels before departure.

Persons arriving in Ghana are expected to pay at least GH¢6,300 (a little over$1,100) for the mandated fourteen days stay at some four the designated hotels.



