Second suspect arrested for threatening to harm and possession of gun without lawful authority

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

The Police have arrested the second suspect who was on the run for his alleged involvement in threatening harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect has been identified as Selorm Buta aka Dangotey.



According to the Police, he allegedly threatened to harm someone and possessed a firearm without lawful authority during a football match.



A brief statement issued by the Police said “The Police have arrested suspect Selorm Buta alias Dangotey, who was on the run, for his alleged involvement in threatening harm and unlawful possession of a firearm during a football match at Kpando on June 2023.



The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.”



Background

The Police on June 4, 2023, arrested suspect Kofi Godsway, for possession of firearms without lawful authority during a football match at Kpando in the Volta region.



The suspect and one other who is currently on the run allegedly pulled out a weapon and threatened to cause harm during the game.



A search conducted on a Nissan pick-up vehicle used by the suspects led to the retrieval of one (1) pump action gun, one (1) locally manufactured pistol, one (1) desert eagle foreign pistol, and 13mm cartridges.



Other items retrieved include one (1) long knife, one (1) vehicle registration number plate, one (1) motorbike registration number plate, and an ammunition waist belt.



The Police had disclosed that while the investigation continues, efforts are underway to arrest suspect Selorm alias Dangote who was on the run to face Justice.