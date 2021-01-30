Second wave of coronavirus spreading fast – Eastern Regional Health Directorate

The situation has been blamed on complecency

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate has expressed worry at the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in the region.

According to the Regional Health Director Dr Winfred Ofosu, many districts and Municipalities are recording multiple cases in the second wave of the virus.



Dr Winfred Ofosu blamed the situation on complacency that set in particularly during December where many residents relaxed the strict adherence to the preventive protocols.



He said the Eastern regional case count as at January 27, 2021, has risen to 135 active cases out of 195 cases recorded since the beginning of 2021.



In an exclusive interview with Starr News, Dr Winfred Ofosu said New Juaben South has 91 active cases while Asuogyaman and Birim South are also recording high cases.



He said contact tracing is still ongoing in the region to ensure those who had contact with positive cases are tracked and submitted to Clinical procedures.

“We are actually seeing increases in our case count in the Eastern region. Before the close of year 2020 our case count actually has come down very low at a point it was even below 20 active cases but as we speak now we have 135 active cases as at close of Wednesday. And if you look at the beginning of the year we’ve confirmed 195 cases. so the case count is increasing in the region and as the President said we all need to take responsibility to protect ourselves, our families and our friends” He told Starr News.



Dr Winfred Ofosu urged residents of Eastern Region to wear their nose masks and obey the protocols to help minimize the rate of infection.



He also advised that individuals who feel sick go to the hospital for in-depth examination of their conditions to help detect early cases for timely management.



A total of 2,779 cases have so far been recorded in the region since the pandemic hit Ghana in March 2020. Out of the number 26,745 have recovered.